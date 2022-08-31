  • A liquefied natural gas processing facility at the Sakhalin-2 project in Sakhalin, Russia, in February 2009 | KYODO
    A liquefied natural gas processing facility at the Sakhalin-2 project in Sakhalin, Russia, in February 2009 | KYODO

  • Jiji, Kyodo

The Russian government has approved a plan for Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. to hold a 12.5% equity stake in a new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-2 oil and natural gas development project in Russia’s Far East, according to a government decree announced Tuesday.

The project is crucial for Japan’s liquefied natural gas procurement. Mitsui‘s investment will likely lead to Japan maintaining its interests in the project.

