The Russian government has approved a plan for Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. to hold a 12.5% equity stake in a new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-2 oil and natural gas development project in Russia’s Far East, according to a government decree announced Tuesday.
The project is crucial for Japan’s liquefied natural gas procurement. Mitsui‘s investment will likely lead to Japan maintaining its interests in the project.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.