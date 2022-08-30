  • International Atomic Energy Agency team members prepare to travel to Ukraine at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria, on Monday. | IAEA / VIA AFP-JIJI
Kyiv – International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said Monday that he was en route to inspect Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as Kyiv’s forces launched a counteroffensive to retake the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson.

The coastal region of Kherson and its capital city of the same name have been contested by Russian troops since the war broke out six months ago.

