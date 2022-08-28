  • Tokyo confirmed 15,834 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo confirmed 15,834 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • staff report, Jiji

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 15,834 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by about 8,900 from a week before, as a plunge in infections in recent days continues.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 19,544.4, compared with 25,892.6 a week earlier.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,