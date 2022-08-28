  • A job fair in Beijing on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
Beijing – China’s slowing economy has left millions of young people fiercely competing for an ever-shrinking number of jobs and facing an increasingly uncertain future.

Official data released this month showed one in five young people in Chinese cities was out of work in July — more than three times the national average and the highest recorded since January 2018.

