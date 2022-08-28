Beijing – China’s slowing economy has left millions of young people fiercely competing for an ever-shrinking number of jobs and facing an increasingly uncertain future.
Official data released this month showed one in five young people in Chinese cities was out of work in July — more than three times the national average and the highest recorded since January 2018.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.