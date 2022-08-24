  • India's Narendra Modi had a close relationship with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. | AFP-JIJI
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to attend the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sept. 27 in Tokyo, Japanese government officials said Wednesday.

Modi, who had a close relationship with Abe, will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the visit, the officials said.

