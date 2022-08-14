  • U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend a state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next month in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend a state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next month in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Washington – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to attend a state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next month in Tokyo, a diplomatic source said Sunday.

Her visit to Japan for the Sept. 27 ceremony — which she will attend in place of U.S. President Joe Biden — will be her first since she was sworn in as vice president in January 2021.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,