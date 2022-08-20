  • Japanese apparel-maker Aoki Holdings had asked for favors for its Olympic-related business from Haruyuki Takahashi, who served as an executive for the Tokyo Games organizing committee, until just before the opening of the sporting event, informed sources said Saturday. | REUTERS
    Japanese apparel-maker Aoki Holdings had asked for favors for its Olympic-related business from Haruyuki Takahashi, who served as an executive for the Tokyo Games organizing committee, until just before the opening of the sporting event, informed sources said Saturday. | REUTERS

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Japanese apparel-maker Aoki Holdings had asked for favors for its Olympic-related business from Haruyuki Takahashi, who served as an executive for the Tokyo Games organizing committee, until just before the opening of the sporting event, informed sources said Saturday.

Public prosecutors believe the firm had relied on Takahashi for not only sponsorship selection but also a wide-range of pursuits, including sales of officially licensed products.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,