Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee executive, received a written request from Aoki Holdings regarding its involvement in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, sources revealed Friday.

Takahashi, 78, was arrested for allegedly receiving ¥51 million from Aoki Holdings as a reward for giving favors to the apparel group over a Tokyo Games sponsor contract and another contract to sell official licensed products related to the Games, held in 2021.

