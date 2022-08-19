Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee executive, received a written request from Aoki Holdings regarding its involvement in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, sources revealed Friday.
Takahashi, 78, was arrested for allegedly receiving ¥51 million from Aoki Holdings as a reward for giving favors to the apparel group over a Tokyo Games sponsor contract and another contract to sell official licensed products related to the Games, held in 2021.
