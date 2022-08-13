  • Kanwariyas, devotees of the Hindu deity Shiva, carry holy water from the river Narmada as they take part in a ritualistic walk through a street in Jabalpur, India, last month. | AFP-JIJI
    Kanwariyas, devotees of the Hindu deity Shiva, carry holy water from the river Narmada as they take part in a ritualistic walk through a street in Jabalpur, India, last month. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Varanasi, India – The Hindu priest on the banks of the holy river Ganges spoke softly, but had a threatening message 75 years after the birth of independent India: his religion must be the heart of Indian identity.

“We must change with time,” said Jairam Mishra. “Now we must cut every hand that is raised against Hinduism.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,