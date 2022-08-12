  • Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong leaves a court in Seoul on Friday. | YONHAP / VIA REUTERS
Seoul – The heir and de facto leader of Samsung group received a presidential pardon Friday, the latest example of South Korea’s long tradition of freeing business leaders convicted of corruption on economic grounds.

Billionaire Lee Jae-yong, who was convicted of bribery and embezzlement in January last year, will be “reinstated” to give him a chance to “contribute to overcoming the economic crisis” of the country, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said.

