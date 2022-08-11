  • PCR tests for COVID-19 are offered at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. | KYODO
    PCR tests for COVID-19 are offered at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. | KYODO

A health ministry advisory board has issued a warning over the coronavirus situation, saying that new infection cases remain at the highest level.

The medical system has been under heavy strain, and the situation could become even more severe, the panel of experts said.

