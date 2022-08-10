The number of Japanese people living in the Tokyo metropolitan area as of Jan. 1 fell for the first time since statistics began in 1975, reflecting a continued decline in the number of births in the country, a government survey showed Tuesday.
According to the internal affairs ministry survey, based on the nation's resident registry, the population of Japanese people in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa decreased by 34,498, or 0.10%, from a year before to 35,610,115.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.