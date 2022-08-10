  • People walk in Tokyo's Ginza district. Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa saw their population fall for the first time since 2013 as the coronavirus pandemic caused the traditional influx of people to the capital region to slow. | KYODO
The number of Japanese people living in the Tokyo metropolitan area as of Jan. 1 fell for the first time since statistics began in 1975, reflecting a continued decline in the number of births in the country, a government survey showed Tuesday.

According to the internal affairs ministry survey, based on the nation's resident registry, the population of Japanese people in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa decreased by 34,498, or 0.10%, from a year before to 35,610,115.

