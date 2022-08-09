  • Then-U.S. President Barack Obama stands as Shinzo Abe, prime minister at the time, carries a wreath in front of the cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the atomic-bombed city on May 27, 2016. | BLOOMBERG
  • Kyodo

Japan is arranging for former U.S. President Barack Obama to attend a state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next month, a government source said Tuesday.

Other figures who may attend the Sept. 27 ceremony include French President Emmanuel Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not expected to attend, the source added.

