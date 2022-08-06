  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left) meets with groups of atomic bomb survivors, in Hiroshima on Saturday. | KYODO
Hiroshima – In a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday, the leader of a group of atomic bomb survivors voiced disappointment in the government for not signing the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

“We, hibakusha, are disappointed,” said Toshiyuki Mimaki, who heads the Hiroshima Prefectural Confederation of A-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, blaming the government for not signing the treaty or participating as an observer in the first meeting of its signatories.

