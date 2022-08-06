SEOUL – North Korea on Saturday slammed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her recent visit to the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone, calling her the “worst destroyer of international peace.”
Pelosi, who visited Seoul earlier this week following a trip to Taiwan, became the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the Joint Security Area between the two Koreas since then-President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un there in 2019.
