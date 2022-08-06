  • A tree stands in the dried-up bed of the Ai River in Dandong, China. | REUTERS
    A tree stands in the dried-up bed of the Ai River in Dandong, China. | REUTERS

United Nations – Beijing is freezing its cooperation with Washington on global warming, but experts are hoping that, for the sake of humanity, the cold spell between the world’s two largest emitters is only temporary.

The unraveling relationship comes not long after China and the United States announced a surprise agreement to strengthen climate action at the U.N. COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in 2021.

