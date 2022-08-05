  • A sign put up at Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture on July 25 notifying passengers that some express train services will be suspended | KYODO
Japanese companies are temporarily shutting offices or suspending production as they battle a record wave of COVID-19, disrupting businesses in a country that has until now weathered the pandemic better than most advanced economies.

Automakers Toyota and Daihatsu last week halted production on line shifts because of employee infections. KFC Holdings Japan has had to shut some fast-food restaurants and move staff to fill gaps, while Japan Post has temporarily shut more than 200 mailing centers.

