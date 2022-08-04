  • KDDI President Makoto Takahashi explains the nationwide disruption affecting the company's mobile network at a press conference in Tokyo on July 3. | KYODO
    KDDI President Makoto Takahashi explains the nationwide disruption affecting the company's mobile network at a press conference in Tokyo on July 3.

Japan’s communications ministry on Wednesday issued an administrative order to KDDI demanding the company do more to prevent another network outage on the scale of the one that affected at least 30.91 million people last month.

The outage lasted more than 60 hours and disrupted calls and mobile internet, banking systems, the transmission of weather data, parcel deliveries and network-connected cars.

