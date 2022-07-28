KDDI’s network disruption earlier this month that impacted up to 39 million lines for more than three days raised a critical question in an era where mobile phones have become essential devices for most of the country: How do carriers ensure emergency lines always remain open?
During the massive outage by KDDI, which affected customers of its au brand and other services, reports emerged in local media of people who went missing while mountain climbing but could not contact emergency personnel.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.