  • Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo in 2020. During KDDI's massive network outage, first responders issued a notice requesting that users of Japan’s second-largest carrier use a fixed line or phones connected to other carriers in order to place calls. | REUTERS
    Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo in 2020. During KDDI's massive network outage, first responders issued a notice requesting that users of Japan’s second-largest carrier use a fixed line or phones connected to other carriers in order to place calls. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

KDDI’s network disruption earlier this month that impacted up to 39 million lines for more than three days raised a critical question in an era where mobile phones have become essential devices for most of the country: How do carriers ensure emergency lines always remain open?

During the massive outage by KDDI, which affected customers of its au brand and other services, reports emerged in local media of people who went missing while mountain climbing but could not contact emergency personnel.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,