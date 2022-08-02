Weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan’s liquor tax revenue in fiscal 2020 plunged by more than ¥110 billion from the previous year to ¥1.13 trillion, according to National Tax Agency data published this year.
Both the size of the fall and the rate of decrease were the largest in 31 years since the impact of a drastic revision of the Liquor Tax Law in fiscal 1989.
