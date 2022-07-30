  • The floating lantern festival at Chidorigafuchi in Tokyo on Friday. Tokyo reported 33,466 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, up by from 32,698 a week earlier, along with 12 deaths. | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo reported 33,466 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, up from 32,698 a week earlier, along with 12 deaths.

The deaths included eight people in their 80s, three people in their 90s and one person who was over 100 years old, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

