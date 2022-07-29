  • Tokyo's bustling Shibuya Ward on Thursday. Recent government moves to curb COVID-19 infections are not meant to restrict people’s movement or business activities, the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response has said. | REUTERS
    Tokyo's bustling Shibuya Ward on Thursday. Recent government moves to curb COVID-19 infections are not meant to restrict people’s movement or business activities, the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response has said. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

As the number of coronavirus infections soars to unprecedented levels, Japan will allow prefectural governments to take stronger COVID-19 measures tailored to their own needs, Daishiro Yamagiwa, the minister in charge of the government's COVID-19 response, announced Friday.

Governors can declare that their prefectures are in need of measures to counter the BA.5 subvariant when their health care systems are severely strained, such as when a prefecture's hospital bed occupancy rate tops 50%, he said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,