  • Protesters rally in Tokyo's Ueno district in June, calling for an abolition of the technical intern program and to call for the creation of a new system to accept trainees as immigrants. | KYODO
The government said Friday it will launch a full-scale review of the country’s foreign technical intern program to address issues of human rights violations and inadequate support for trainees.

An increasing number of cases of harassment and abuse of foreign trainees has resulted in mounting criticism at home and abroad with claims that it is a cover for companies to import cheap labor rather than a program to transfer skills to developing countries.

