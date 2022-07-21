Sendai – From dismissals to harassment and unpaid wages, rampant abuses of the government’s Technical Intern Training Program for foreign workers have continued to emerge, drawing calls from labor groups for authorities to strengthen support for interns.
Among them are three Vietnamese women who came to Japan under the government-sponsored technical intern program but are struggling to make ends meet, in part due to insufficient income. In April, they shared their plight in a bid to help improve the system.
