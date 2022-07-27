  • The International Space Station in 2018 | NASA / ROSCOSMOS / VIA REUTERS
Moscow said Tuesday it would leave the International Space Station “after 2024” amid tensions with the West, in a move analysts warned could lead to a halt of Russian-crewed flights.

The confirmation of the long-proposed move comes as ties unravel between the Kremlin and the West over Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine and several rounds of devastating sanctions against Russia, including its space sector.

