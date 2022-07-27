  • A riverside promenade in Moscow. No Japanese companies announced in the month through Friday that they would suspend or stop operations in Russia, a private survey showed Tuesday. | REUTERS
  • Jiji

No Japanese companies announced in the month through Friday that they would suspend or stop operations in Russia, a private survey showed Tuesday.

It was the first time the monthly survey by Teikoku Databank had yielded such a result since it was started in March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

