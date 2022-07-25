  • The Oak Fire burns near Darrah in Mariposa County, California, on Sunday. More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the fire, which broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park. | REUTERS
    The Oak Fire burns near Darrah in Mariposa County, California, on Sunday. More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the fire, which broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Midpines, United States – A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat.

More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park, according to a report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,