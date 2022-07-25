Midpines, United States – A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat.
More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park, according to a report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).
