  • Daishiro Yamagiwa, minister in charge of the government's COVID-19 response, is urging the young people to get a third shot. | KYODO
    Daishiro Yamagiwa, minister in charge of the government's COVID-19 response, is urging the young people to get a third shot. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa on Sunday called on young people to get their third shot of the coronavirus vaccine as new cases are surging amid the seventh wave of infections.

“Nearly 70% of the young people eligible for the third shot haven’t got them,” Yamagiwa, who is in charge of the government’s COVID-19 response, said on a television program.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,