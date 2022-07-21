Chinese authorities have arrested a Japanese man in his 50s who was detained in December in Shanghai for violating the law, a Japanese government spokesperson said Wednesday, while calling for his early release.
“We have been strongly calling on the Chinese side for his early release at different levels and through various opportunities and will continue our efforts,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hikariko Ono told a news conference.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.