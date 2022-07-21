  • A street in Shanghai. A Japanese man who was detained in December in the commercial hub has been arrested. | KYODO
    A street in Shanghai. A Japanese man who was detained in December in the commercial hub has been arrested. | KYODO

Chinese authorities have arrested a Japanese man in his 50s who was detained in December in Shanghai for violating the law, a Japanese government spokesperson said Wednesday, while calling for his early release.

“We have been strongly calling on the Chinese side for his early release at different levels and through various opportunities and will continue our efforts,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hikariko Ono told a news conference.

