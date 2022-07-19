  • A patient is loaded into an ambulance during a heat wave in Barcelona on Monday. | BLOOMBERG
Hotter, longer, more frequent. Heat waves such as the one currently roasting much of Europe, or the record-shattering hot spell endured by India and Pakistan in March, are an unmistakable sign of climate change, experts said Monday.

“Every heat wave that we are experiencing today has been made hotter and more frequent because of human-induced climate change,” said Friederike Otto, senior lecturer at Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute for Climate Change.

