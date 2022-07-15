  • Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki attends the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on Friday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, speaking on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia, voiced his concern over the yen’s sudden drop on the back of some speculative moves.

“The yen has been extending losses since I arrived here, but it’s important for currencies to move in line with fundamentals in a stable manner,” Suzuki told reporters. “I’m worried about the rapid slide in the yen, and the speculative moves seen behind it.”

