Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, speaking on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia, voiced his concern over the yen’s sudden drop on the back of some speculative moves.
“The yen has been extending losses since I arrived here, but it’s important for currencies to move in line with fundamentals in a stable manner,” Suzuki told reporters. “I’m worried about the rapid slide in the yen, and the speculative moves seen behind it.”
