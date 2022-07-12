  • An image from the Webb Space Telescope is displayed during a briefing at the White House in Washington on Monday. | REUTERS
    An image from the Webb Space Telescope is displayed during a briefing at the White House in Washington on Monday. | REUTERS

The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory to be placed in orbit, has revealed the “deepest and sharpest infrared image of the early universe” ever taken, going back 13 billion years, NASA said Monday.

The stunning shot, revealed in a White House briefing by U.S. President Joe Biden, is overflowing with thousands of galaxies and features the faintest objects ever observed, colorized from infrared to blue, orange and white tones.

