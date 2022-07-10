  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Saturday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Saturday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Bangkok – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Japan on Monday to offer condolences in person over the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the State Department said.

Blinken, who was in Bangkok on Sunday, will “offer condolences to the Japanese people” in meetings with senior officials in Tokyo, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

