  • A poster notifies shoppers of out of stock video game consoles, including Sony Playstation 5 models, at a store in Tokyo on June 28. | AFP-JIJI
    A poster notifies shoppers of out of stock video game consoles, including Sony Playstation 5 models, at a store in Tokyo on June 28. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

It’s still dark when the line starts forming outside an electronics store in Tokyo, as desperate gamers try to snag the latest PlayStation or Xbox despite chronic shortages in Japan.

The consoles made by Sony and Microsoft have been hard to buy since their November 2020 release, as has Nintendo’s Switch, with supply chain issues exacerbated by lockdowns in China.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,