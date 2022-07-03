Tokyo marked a record ninth consecutive “extremely hot day” above 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the Meteorological Agency announced, after the capital saw the mercury hit 35.3 C just after 12 p.m.
The agency said the streak bested the previous record set from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2015.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.