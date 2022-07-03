  • Fans are displayed at an electronics store in Tokyo's Yurakucho district on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
    Fans are displayed at an electronics store in Tokyo's Yurakucho district on Friday. | BLOOMBERG

  • KYODO, STAFF REPORT

  • SHARE

Tokyo marked a record ninth consecutive “extremely hot day” above 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the Meteorological Agency announced, after the capital saw the mercury hit 35.3 C just after 12 p.m.

The agency said the streak bested the previous record set from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2015.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,