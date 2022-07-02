  • The central government is taking an increasingly cautious stance on kicking off a tourism promotion campaign amid a possible seventh wave of COVID-19 infections as daily cases rebound nationwide. | REUTERS
  JIJI

The central government is taking an increasingly cautious stance on kicking off a tourism promotion campaign amid a possible seventh wave of COVID-19 infections as daily cases rebound nationwide.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is refraining from kicking off the tourism campaign that he previously sought to begin early this month, amid fears that it could accelerate the spread of the virus.

