The central government is taking an increasingly cautious stance on kicking off a tourism promotion campaign amid a possible seventh wave of COVID-19 infections as daily cases rebound nationwide.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is refraining from kicking off the tourism campaign that he previously sought to begin early this month, amid fears that it could accelerate the spread of the virus.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.