  • Chinese President Xi Jinping waves following his speech after a ceremony to inaugurate the city's new leader and government in Hong Kong on Friday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Chinese President Xi Jinping waves following his speech after a ceremony to inaugurate the city's new leader and government in Hong Kong on Friday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

President Xi Jinping hailed China’s rule over Hong Kong on Friday as he led 25th anniversary celebrations of the city’s handover from Britain, insisting that democracy was flourishing despite a yearslong political crackdown that has silenced dissent.

At a tightly choreographed ceremony, which included the inauguration of Hong Kong’s new government, Xi showcased the Chinese Communist Party’s hold after unleashing a sweeping crackdown against the city’s democracy supporters.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,