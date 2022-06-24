  • Amagasaki Mayor Kazumi Inamura speaks during a news conference on Thursday. | KYODO
    Amagasaki Mayor Kazumi Inamura speaks during a news conference on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Amagasaki, Hyogo Pref. – Two USB memory sticks containing personal information on all residents of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, have been found, the municipal government said Friday.

On Thursday, the city said that an employee related to a company commissioned to do work related to household and other benefits had lost the USB sticks, containing basic resident register information on some 460,000 residents, such as their names, addresses and birthdays.

