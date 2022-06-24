Amagasaki, Hyogo Pref. – Two USB memory sticks containing personal information on all residents of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, have been found, the municipal government said Friday.
On Thursday, the city said that an employee related to a company commissioned to do work related to household and other benefits had lost the USB sticks, containing basic resident register information on some 460,000 residents, such as their names, addresses and birthdays.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.