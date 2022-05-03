The president of the company that operated a tour boat that sank off Hokkaido with 26 people aboard last month was out of the office on the day of the accident and was not in communication with the skipper of the boat, the company has revealed.

Seiichi Katsurada, president of tour operator Shiretoko Yuransen, was absent because he was visiting a hospital, according to a document the company distributed to the families of the passengers on Monday.

Katsurada, who is designated as manager of the tour, was required to stay in the office, according to the company’s internal safety management regulations. No one else was registered as the manager’s assistants, and Katsurada did not give instructions to other employees on the day of the tour to keep communications with the ship’s captain.

According to tour’s operations manual submitted to regulators beforehand, the company was supposed to check and record the time and wave conditions at 13 points during the tour. The company apologized to the families, admitting the possibility that the accident could have been averted had the company operated in line with its manual.

Also Monday, the Japan Coast Guard’s 1st Regional Headquarters searched the office of the operator as well as the house of its president, suspecting the tragedy was caused by gross professional negligence.

It will look into the documents it collected from Shiretoko Yuransen and Katsurada in an attempt to speed up the process of understanding the incident to build a case against the operator.

On Tuesday, the coast guard continued its search of the 12 people still unaccounted for with 12 vessels and 7 airplanes. The search by a camera-equipped underwater drone was also resumed after being called off on Monday because of bad weather.

The boat left port in the town on April 23 despite a bad weather warning, issued in the area 20 minutes before its departure, which said to expect waves over 3 meters. By setting off, the boat’s captain apparently violated company rules.

Under the rules, tours must be canceled when the wind speed is expected to exceed 28.8 kilometers per hour, and waves are likely to reach a height of 1 meter, according to sources with knowledge of the company’s business.

The sources alleged Katsurada had repeatedly forced captains to depart despite high seas.

Japan Coast Guard officials carry materials seized from the Kazu 3 tour boat at Utoro Port in Shari, Hokkaido, on Tuesday. | KYODO

Meanwhile, the sunken boat’s skipper, Noriyuki Toyoda, had previously reported cellphones were the primary form of communication used when out of port. He received approval for that from a transportation ministry-authorized organization prior to the accident, according to the sources.

Approval was granted despite phones not being able to connect to cellular networks in areas where the boat regularly traveled.

About 20 reporters gathered in front of the company office in the Hokkaido town of Shari on Monday morning. The curtains were drawn at the office, blocking the view from outside.

“It’s a matter of course that the company was raided, considering the gravity of the accident,” an employee at another tourist boat operator said. “I hope the president cooperates sincerely in the pursuit of the truth.”

Another worker at a different operator hoped the investigation reveals the cause of the accident while saying, “The search for the missing people should take priority.”

The 19-ton Kazu I went missing with 24 passengers, including two children, and two crew aboard after it left the port to cruise along the Shiretoko Peninsula, designated as a World Natural Heritage site.

The boat was found on the seabed on Friday and fourteen deaths have been officially confirmed so far.

The Japan Coast Guard said Monday it has hired Nippon Salvage Co., a Tokyo-based company specializing in saturation diving, for ¥877 million ($6.8 million) to begin a search of the vessel’s interior within May.

The diving technique allows divers to work at great depths for lengthy periods by reducing the need for decompression at the end of every dive. Divers use a pressurized chamber during the course of the assignment to acclimatize.

The coast guard and other authorities are trying to search the inside of the sunken boat with the drone, but they have not been successful due to rapid currents and poor visibility.