The sinking of a tour boat off Hokkaido’s Cape Shiretoko World Heritage Site on Saturday has highlighted the dangers involved with nature tours and undermined plans among local tour operators to offer cruises over the upcoming Golden Week holiday period.

As of Monday afternoon, at least 11 people believed to have been on the Kazu I sightseeing boat, including a 3-year-old girl, had been confirmed dead.

The captain, Noriyuki Toyoda, reported at around 1:15 p.m. that he was taking on water, and then communication was cut off and the boat went missing. Twenty-six passengers and crew, including two children, were on board the boat, which had a capacity of 65 and departed Utoro harbor in the port town of Shari around 10 a.m.

The Kazu I went missing just off the northern Shiretoko Peninsula in the Sea of Okhotsk, where the water was only a couple of degrees above freezing at the time of the boat’s disappearance. The land ministry’s Hokkaido development office said waves in the area were around 3 meters as of 1:30 p.m., up from about 2 meters at 1 p.m.

Gale and high surf warnings were in force around that time, and a Hokkaido Shimbun report quoted one Shari fisherman as telling Toyoda on Saturday morning that he should cancel the trip.

Boat cruises along the northern shore of the Shiretoko Peninsula are a popular way to see the World Heritage Site. Cruise boats depart from Shari and go up the coast to Cape Shiretoko, almost within sight of Russian-occupied, Japan-claimed islands.

Inspectors enter the Kazu I office in Shari, Hokkaido, on Monday. | KYODO

Ice flows in the Sea of Okhotsk have usually disappeared by late April, allowing for safe passage by ship.

Sightseers are offered breathtaking views of the area, much of which cannot be accessed on foot. Passengers can see waterfalls and wildlife, including foxes, deer and bears, along the shorelines.

There have been past incidents with these tour boats, though none that resulted in a loss of life. In June 2005, a sightseeing boat ran aground in the Shiretoko area, injuring more than 20 passengers. In June 2019, another boat struck a rock in the same general vicinity, injuring 10 people.

In addition, Toyoda himself has a history of problems. In May 2021, three passengers were injured when his boat collided with a floating object, and in June the Kazu I ran aground in shallow water just after leaving port. Toyoda was referred to prosecutors by the coast guard after the second incident but allowed to continue operating the tours.

What prompted Toyoda to risk the trip is unclear. But the four firms offering boat tours of the Shiretoko Peninsula agreed Sunday not to operate during the Golden Week holiday running between Friday and May 8, and Hokkaido officials are worried that the incident will keep tourists away from the prefecture.

“I’m very concerned. It’s important to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident and prevent a recurrence,” Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki said Sunday.

Crew of a fishing ship in Utoro, Hokkaido, prepare to search for the missing sightseeing boat Kazu I early Monday morning. | KYODO

The governor will request that the government carry out safety inspections of sightseeing boats and public transportation firms in Hokkaido before the Golden Week holidays.

“It is important for tourists to come to Hokkaido with peace of mind,” Suzuki said.

Shari Mayor Takashi Baba told local media Sunday it was inevitable there would be an impact on the upcoming tourist season, but that it is important tour companies remember where they are operating.

“There is no such thing as zero risk. There are risks with any activity involving nature,” Baba said.