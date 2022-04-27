Falling to his knees and placing his forehead on the floor, the president of the tour boat company operating the Kazu I, which disappeared Saturday in the Sea of Okhotsk with 26 people aboard, apologized Wednesday, saying that the ship’s captain was ultimately responsible for the decision to go ahead with the tour that morning.

“(Skipper Noriyuki) Toyoda said it was possible to depart at 10 a.m., although the weather might turn bad that afternoon,” Shiretoko Yuransen President Seiichi Katsurada told a packed news conference in the port town of Shari, on Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula, where the boat had left for a sightseeing tour of the natural World Heritage Site.

It was the first public appearance by Katsurada and came after he briefed the families of the victims on Wednesday afternoon. In a dramatic move, Katsurada got down on his knees twice at the news conference, apologizing to the victims and their families.

“I’m deeply sorry for causing such a grave accident … and for placing such a heavy burden on the bereaved families of the victims,” Katsurada said. “I can’t apologize enough.”

The Kazu I disappeared around 2 p.m. after Toyoda reported the boat was listing 30 degrees. Communication was then cut off.

The cause of the accident remains unclear, but investigators plan to build a criminal case against the boat’s operator on charges of professional negligence resulting in death, as well as boat damage due to negligence.

A police helicopter searches on Saturday for the passengers of a tour boat that disappeared Wednesday off of Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido. | KYODO

Eleven bodies had been discovered as of Wednesday evening and the search continues for the remaining 13 passengers and two crew members, including Toyoda.

According to Katsurada, the two men had agreed that Kazu I would turn back if there were strong winds and high waves.

He also revealed that the company’s radio antenna on the dock had been reported broken that morning, about an hour and a half before the boat departed. But Katsurada went ahead with the tour, believing the boat could communicate with other tour companies or by smartphone.

The Kazu I crew radioed another tour company at 1:18 p.m., requesting assistance and saying the “bow of the boat was flooded.” At the time, waves in the area were estimated to have reached around 3 meters high.

Katsurada’s meeting with relatives of the 26 passengers on Wednesday came one day after he came under fire from the bereaved for failing to attend two of the three official briefings for family members, only attending the other by telephone.

Various reports have begun to surface alleging lax management and safety awareness at Shiretoko Yuransen.

A former employee said the number of workers was slashed from seven in 2020 to three following a series of resignations. Toyoda began working there in 2020 and due to staff shortages, he was the only one operating the company’s two tour boats.

Shiretoko Yuransen, the operator of Kazu I, in the town of Shari, Hokkaido, on Wednesday | KYODO

“The company reduced costs by firing veterans and hiring inexperienced rookies at lower wages,” said a skipper from another tour ship company, adding that Katsurada “didn’t listen to opinions that he should keep the company veterans.”

Shiretoko Yuransen and three other local boat tour companies had formed a Shiretoko-area tourist boat group that shared information on weather and sea conditions. The firms have assisted each other in emergencies and have taken similar safety measures, including canceling tours if conditions were deemed too dangerous.

Among the group, Shiretoko Yuransen was the only one of the four that began tours before the Golden Week holidays, which normally signal the start of the season.

When Kazu I cast off from Utoro port in Shari around 10 a.m. on Saturday, conditions in the Sea of Okhotsk were already deteriorating and many fishing boats chose to remain in port. Warnings of gale-force winds and high waves were issued around that time.

Toyoda, 54, was told by acquaintances to either call off the tour or be extra careful. Toyoda acknowledged the concerns but the boat tour went ahead.

A Japan Coast Guard official said Wednesday that a backpack with coloring books and candy inside had been found by a search party. Two children were on board, including a 3-year-old girl whose body was found Monday.

Information from Kyodo added