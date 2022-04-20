The Bank of Japan reiterated its strong commitment to ultraloose monetary policy with a fresh round of unscheduled bond purchases in a bid to cap a rise in yields.

The BOJ said it would buy an unlimited amount of 10-year government bonds at a fixed rate of 0.25% as the benchmark yield rose to that level — the upper end of its tolerated limit.

It is the first such action this month after the bank conducted operations in the last week of March through a four-day long unlimited buying spree of government bonds amid a global debt rout. The global selloff in bonds has since intensified with, 10-year Treasury yields climbing toward 3% on Wednesday, to their highest since 2018.

The forceful moves to contain Japanese yields have spilled over into the currency market, with the yen trading near the lowest level in 20 years against the dollar as the BOJ diverges further from the Federal Reserve in monetary policy.

“The BOJ’s capping 10-year yields at 0.25% remains a yen-selling factor,” said Jun Kato, chief market analyst at Shinkin Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. Some traders had expected the BOJ to be even more aggressive, which helps explain why the yen recovered from its lows this morning, he added.

While surging inflation in other parts of the world spurs policy makers to raise interest rates, the BOJ stands out with its commitment to loose policy to boost a moribund economy. Dogged by decades of minimal price appreciation, the central bank is much less willing to withdraw stimulus until it’s convinced a revival will become sustainable.

The currency now appears on the cusp of reaching ¥130 against the dollar within days, after investors previously saw this milestone as months away.

It has also put traders on guard for policy makers potentially intervening to the defend the beleaguered currency.

Selling the yen has become a favorite trade, with asset managers placing record short bets, as the dovish Bank of Japan keeps policy rates anchored to the floor. Japan’s position as an energy importer at a time of rising oil prices has also weighed.

Leveraged funds are also wagering on further declines, with their net-short positions just off the highest in more than three years, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show.

The yen traded slightly stronger at ¥128.73 versus the dollar at 11:49 a.m. in Tokyo after earlier weakening to ¥129.40.