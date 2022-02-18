Although Japan is apparently past the peak of the omicron-driven sixth wave, shortages of antigen and PCR tests are still commonplace, doctors say.

Tokyo posted a decline in COVID-19 cases from the previous week for a 10th straight day on Friday, leading to some respite in the number of outpatients seeking the tests. At the peak around two weeks ago, Navitas Clinic in Shinjuku, for example, had expended its stockpile of antigen tests, which give results in about 15 minutes. Further supplies have since arrived, but the stock is still far from what the clinic considers to be a sufficient level, said Dr. Masahiro Kami.

“On Monday, I used a leftover antigen test on a nursery teacher who had a temperature of 38.5 degrees and diagnosed her after she tested positive,” he said. “Patients would like to be diagnosed right on the spot via antigen tests. But other than such special cases, we are still refraining from conducting antigen tests.

“In those other cases, we conduct a PCR test, the results of which will not be known until at least the next day.”

As Japan’s fifth wave subsided in late September, the government allowed pharmacies to start selling antigen test kits to ordinary residents. Demand for tests has risen further since December, when local governments began offering free PCR and antigen tests to people without symptoms concerned about their health.

Long lines formed at pharmacies and hospitals across the country last month as daily COVID-19 cases surged, which ultimately led the health ministry to prioritize antigen kit shipments to health care facilities and local governments. The daily number of rapid antigen tests that were administered rose to 40,420 on average in the week ending Jan. 30, more than five times the figure four weeks earlier, health ministry data shows.

People visit a PCR testing site in Osaka on Jan. 27. The nation’s capacity for PCR tests stands at around 390,000 per day. | BLOOMBERG

After seeing antigen test stocks dwindle to 4.6 million, the health ministry late last month asked domestic firms to raise supplies to 800,000 kits per day through output hikes or imports. But many pharmacies report that kits are still hard to come by. Welcia Yakkyoku Co., for example, has halted reservations for antigen and PCR tests at some of its pharmacies in Tokyo, its website showed.

But there are some signs of improvement. Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said Friday that the country now expects to secure at least 1 million antigen kits per day.

“The supply-demand situation is expected to improve considerably from this week onward,” he told reporters.

Almost two years into the pandemic, critics say that Japan’s COVID-19 testing capacity is still much lower than other countries. The nation’s capacity for the more reliable PCR tests, which analyze the sample at a lab, stands at around 390,000 per day. That translates to around 3.1 tests per 1,000 residents, which is lower than Malaysia, said Kami, who also serves as executive director of the Medical Governance Research Institute in Tokyo.

Early in the pandemic, around the world many doctors were exposed to a high amount of the coronavirus when testing infected patients, leading to their deaths. Some countries have since adopted a streamlined, contactless system where people can order a test kit online to use at home and then use the result as the basis for directly seeking medical treatment and the delivery of medicine, Kami said.

“Japan has deliberately not increased the amount of tests because they force some infected individuals to be hospitalized, which would put a strain on the health care system,” he said. “Though the government now is trying to make more tests available, it is apparently too late now because demand has declined significantly.”