Swimmer Daiya Seto (right) shows off the uniform of the Japanese national team to be worn by athletes during the opening ceremonies for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, alongside weightlifter Hiromi Miyake (left) and equestrian Akane Kuroki on Thursday in Tokyo. | KYODO

National

Japan Olympic and Paralympic team uniforms for Tokyo 2020 revealed

Kyodo

The official uniform of the Japanese national team to be worn by athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games opening ceremony was unveiled Thursday, the day before the start of the six-month countdown to the start of the Summer Olympics.

Clothing retailer Aoki Inc. designed the opening ceremony uniforms, which feature a classic white blazer, adorned with an emblem featuring the Olympic rings and the Japanese flag, accompanied by red pants or culottes.

Also revealed was a second type of ceremonial uniform — a navy blazer and white pants or culottes combination — for other events, such as the delegation’s inaugural ceremony.

Olympic and Paralympic athletes will wear the same uniforms for the team march during the opening ceremonies at Tokyo’s rebuilt National Stadium. The design is meant to reflect the games’ spirit, values and commitment toward an inclusive society.

The uniforms were selected by a body representing both the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic committees.

RELATED STORIES

When Tokyo first hosted the Summer Games in 1964, athletes wore red jackets and white pants, referencing the Japanese national flag at the opening ceremony.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Hokkaido University of Education professor Hibiki Momose (center) and other colleagues of Yuan Keqin, a professor of East Asian political history who has been missing for the past six months, explain a petition they submitted to the Chinese Consulate General in Sapporo on Thursday.
Japanese professor submits petition seeking return of missing Chinese colleague
A group led by a Japanese professor on Thursday submitted a petition to the Chinese Consulate General in Sapporo, asking it to help secure the return of a prominent Chinese scholar whose whereab...
Image Not Available
Special quotas for Abe and other lawmakers led to expanded guest lists for cherry blossom parties...
The number of guests at state-funded cherry blossom-viewing parties ballooned due to special quotas allocated to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other politicians, according to newly discovered Ca...
Orthodontist Yuki Miyajima chats about teeth alignment with 12-year-old patient Kaho Yamaguchi. She has been receiving treatment at Kalmia Dental Clinic in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, for about two years.
'Freelance orthodontist' on mission to straighten Japanese teeth
Brace yourself. Orthodontist Yuki Miyajima believes that Japanese have long been too tolerant of the sometimes crooked ways of teeth. The good news? He says more and more Japanese are seeking...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Swimmer Daiya Seto (right) shows off the uniform of the Japanese national team to be worn by athletes during the opening ceremonies for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, alongside weightlifter Hiromi Miyake (left) and equestrian Akane Kuroki on Thursday in Tokyo. | KYODO

, , ,