Japan Olympic and Paralympic team uniforms for Tokyo 2020 revealed

The official uniform of the Japanese national team to be worn by athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games opening ceremony was unveiled Thursday, the day before the start of the six-month countdown to the start of the Summer Olympics.

Clothing retailer Aoki Inc. designed the opening ceremony uniforms, which feature a classic white blazer, adorned with an emblem featuring the Olympic rings and the Japanese flag, accompanied by red pants or culottes.

Also revealed was a second type of ceremonial uniform — a navy blazer and white pants or culottes combination — for other events, such as the delegation’s inaugural ceremony.

Olympic and Paralympic athletes will wear the same uniforms for the team march during the opening ceremonies at Tokyo’s rebuilt National Stadium. The design is meant to reflect the games’ spirit, values and commitment toward an inclusive society.

The uniforms were selected by a body representing both the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic committees.

When Tokyo first hosted the Summer Games in 1964, athletes wore red jackets and white pants, referencing the Japanese national flag at the opening ceremony.