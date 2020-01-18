Due to soaring medical expenses, the health ministry wants some local public hospitals to merge. | KYODO

National

Government sends notices to prefectures seeking talks on merging some public hospitals

JIJI

As the country faces a need to streamline the medical sector amid soaring medical expenses, the health ministry has sent notices to prefectures requesting discussions on possible mergers of publicly run local hospitals.

The move came after the ministry announced the list of 424 public hospitals that were judged to be in need of realignment discussions last September.

When it sent the notice Friday, the ministry removed seven hospitals in Tokyo and six other prefectures from the list. Meanwhile, the ministry plans to add about 20 hospitals to the list to eventually to have it name around 440 institutions. The changes made to the list stemmed from data entry and other clerical mistakes by health ministry officials.

The ministry plans to notify prefectures this summer when their discussions should be wrapped up.

The ministry will not disclose the names of the newly added hospitals to the public, unlike the initial list that was made public.

“Whether or not to disclose the names is not a fundamental issue since we are equally requesting mergers and realignment of all the hospitals (on the list),” a health ministry official said.

The ministry also provided to prefectures data on the outcomes of medical treatment given by about 3,200 private hospitals for use as a basis of their discussions about public hospital realignment.

The way the ministry announced the hospital list drew strong opposition from local governments and target hospitals. The backlash prompted the ministry to offer an apology and forced it to delay the timing of sending the notice.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Major companies such as convenience store operator Lawson Inc. and fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan Ltd. have started providing leftover food to those in need via food banks.
Planned online system will link food banks with manufacturers, retailers
The farm ministry will launch an online system in fiscal 2020 to link managing bodies of food banks with food donors to support needy people and families while cutting food waste, officials said...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to face a barrage of questions from the opposition over a number of scandals when the Diet opens Monday.
Multiple scandals putting Abe on defensive as Diet session gets underway
The odds are high that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be put on the defensive heading into the ordinary Diet session, as opposition party lawmakers appear to have plenty of ammunition to use aga...
Shinzo Abe
Six Japanese government officials reprimanded over cherry blossom party records
The Cabinet Office said Friday that it has verbally reprimanded six current and former personnel division heads for failing to properly manage records on controversial cherry blossom-viewing par...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Due to soaring medical expenses, the health ministry wants some local public hospitals to merge. | KYODO

,