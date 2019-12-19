Business

Japan's labor productivity still lowest among G7 members in 2018

JIJI

Japan’s labor productivity remained the lowest among the Group of Seven countries in 2018, public interest foundation the Japan Productivity Center said Wednesday.

Based on data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the group estimated the value of Japan’s productivity in 2018 at $46.8, or ¥4,744, per hour of labor, compared with $74.7, or ¥7,571, for the United States.

Japan has remained the least productive G7 member since 1970, from when survey records are available. Of the OECD’s 36 members, Japan ranked 21st in 2018.

In manufacturing productivity rankings, however, Japan came above Germany for the first time since 2013.

The 2018 productivity figure for Japan rose 1.5 percent from the previous year in nominal terms, pushed up by the yen’s appreciation against other currencies.

While Japanese companies increased employment to cover labor shortages, the country’s economic growth was not as strong as anticipated, the group said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan's government to discuss ways to promote freelance work
A panel chaired by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that the government would discuss ways of promoting freelance work to create more options for people to work without being tied to an o...
The cab of a UD Trucks Corp. vehicle on display at the Tokyo Motor Show 2011 in Tokyo
Isuzu to buy Japanese truck unit from Volvo in $2.3 billion deal
Volvo Group has agreed to sell its UD Trucks unit to Isuzu Motors Ltd. for about $2.3 billion and announced plans to forge a strategic alliance with its Japanese rival, the latest sign of co...
The United Nations says the U.S.-China trade war cost Beijing $35 billion in the first half alone.
Japan ekes out progress in a turbulent year of politicized trade
World trade continued to plunge into chaos this year, as U.S. President Donald Trump continued to petrify trading partners around the world with his unpredictable presidency. Even though the U.S...

, ,