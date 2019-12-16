Ferry service ends 109 years of history in western Japan

A ferry connecting Uno Port in Okayama Prefecture and Takamatsu Port in Kagawa Prefecture will cease services after 109 years.

The ferry completed its last trip in the Seto Inland Sea on Sunday night after a decrease in passengers led to the deterioration of business conditions.

Operated by a company based in Takamatsu, the capital of Kagawa Prefecture, the Uko route went into service in 1910 as a train ferry for the now-defunct Japanese National Railways.

In the peak period of 1987, multiple private companies operated a total of some 150 trips a day on the ferry route, which has a distance of some 21 kilometers. Some 4 million people used the services in the year.

The opening of the Seto Ohashi bridge in 1988, however, caused a steep decline in the number of ferry passengers and private-sector firms pulled out of the route one after the other.

Although the Takamatsu-based operator tried to cut costs through various measures, including revising its fares and reducing the number of trips, it posted a loss of around ¥100 million in fiscal 2018.

On Wednesday, the company submitted an application to suspend the ferry service, which was accepted by the Shikoku District Transport Bureau under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

According to the company, the number of passengers doubled to tripled from a year earlier after it announced the suspension.

“We will be able to restart (the ferry service) if the business environment improves, but it will be difficult (to reopen the route) under current circumstances,” a company official said.

People formed a line in front of a store selling its famous udon noodles inside the ferry that departed Takamatsu Port on its last run.

Hiroshi Inohara, a 59-year-old caretaker from the city of Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, said that he thought of the ferry and udon “as a set,” just like ekiben boxed meals for train passengers and trains.

“I’m sad that (the ferry service) will no longer be operated,” Mayumi Komoto from the city of Okayama said.

Komoto, 46, said that she used to ride the ferry to go to an aquarium with her family when she was a child.