Fire erupts in Abe's plane during flight to Thailand; no one injured

The government airplane carrying Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was hit by a minor fire in the kitchen section during its flight to Thailand on Sunday afternoon, but no one was injured.

A steam oven in the area, near the tail, caught fire but was put out quickly.

The plane left Tokyo International Airport early Sunday afternoon for Thailand, where Abe is set to attend meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

In addition to Abe, the plane was carrying other government officials and media crew.

The aircraft entered service in April.