People watch tuna auctions from the observation deck at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market in January.

National

Toyosu fish market to add noise in bid to liven up tuna auction experience for visitors

JIJI

Visitors to the Toyosu fish market in Tokyo’s Koto Ward will soon be able to experience the vibrant atmosphere of the tuna auctions by hearing the action live while watching the popular events from an upper-level corridor.

Currently, only visitors on the observation deck can both view the tuna auctions and hear the chants and other sounds through partially open windows.

But the deck has failed to draw crowds, with the number of visitors there rarely reaching the daily limit of 120, chiefly because lottery applications have to be made about one month in advance, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government officials in charge of the Toyosu market.

On the other hand, each day around 1,000 visitors are able to reach an upper-level corridor while on a market tour and observe the auctions below without advance applications.

But many have complained that they were not fully satisfied because the sealed windows prevented them from hearing the auction floor.

In response, the metropolitan government has decided to install microphones around the auction sites in order to transmit the sounds to speakers set up in the corridor, hoping to launch the service by the anniversary of the opening of the Toyosu market on Oct. 11.

Tuna auctions are held for about one hour from 5 a.m. on market days.

