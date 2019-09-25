Lawyers representing residents who demanded the halting of Genkai nuclear power plant reactors in Saga Prefecture hold up signs saying "Justice neglecting its responsibility" and "Nothing learned from Fukushima" in front of the Fukuoka High Court on Wednesday. | KYODO

Fukuoka High Court rejects residents' appeal to halt Saga nuclear reactors

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – The Fukuoka High Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a demand by local residents for the halting of nuclear reactors in Saga Prefecture over safety concerns.

Around 70 residents had appealed the Saga District Court’s ruling in March last year that denied an injunction to halt the operation of reactors Nos. 3 and 4 at Kyushu Electric Power Co.’s Genkai nuclear power plant.

The plaintiffs had argued there was a volcanic risk from Mount Aso in neighboring Kumamoto Prefecture and that methods for projecting the risk were not established. They also said counterterrorism steps at the plant were inadequate.

Kyushu Electric said the risk of pyroclastic flows from the volcano was low.

The district court determined there were no specific dangers posed to the reactors in the event of a volcanic eruption, ruling that the plant’s quake resistance and evacuation plans were adequate.

Reactors Nos. 3 and 4 at the Genkai plant were reactivated between March and June last year, but operation of the No. 4 unit was suspended in August for regular inspections. The aging Nos. 1 and 2 reactors are set to be decommissioned.

Another group of local residents had similarly filed for an injunction to stop operation of the Nos. 3 and 4 units, but their request was rejected by both the Saga District Court and Fukuoka High Court.

